Cristiano Ronaldo, who starred for Al-Nassr in their dominant win in the Riyadh Derby against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 took to social media and shared his thoughts. Ronaldo was the MVP of the match, scoring a brace for Al-Nassr, which included the second and third goals. The 40-year-old stated how 'Riyadh is Yellow and Blue' after Al-Nassr's win over city rivals and defending champions. Al-Nassr's jersey colours are a combination of yellow and blue. Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's post below. Al-Hilal 1-3 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace, Ali Alhassan Finds Net As Knights of Najd Win Riyadh Derby, Stefano Pioli's Side Moves To Third Spot in Standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares His Thoughts After Al-Nassr Win Riyadh Derby

RIYADH IS YELLOW AND BLUE! pic.twitter.com/OPg8AYdtCA — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 4, 2025

