Argentina would be facing Honduras in an international friendly match on September 24, Saturday. The match would be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida and is slated to start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast on India TV sets as there is no official broadcaster for this clash. Fans will also not be able to watch live streaming of this match. However, they can keep themselves up to date by following the social media handles of both teams.

Argentina vs Honduras:

¡Juega la Selección! ⚽️🇦🇷 Argentina se medirá ante Honduras desde las 21 📝https://t.co/hIRscKyBot pic.twitter.com/XAYuh4Wbfn — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) September 23, 2022

