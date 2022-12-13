Arsenal would take on Serie A giants AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup 2022 on Tuesday, December 13. The match would be played at the Al-Maktoum Stadium and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner in India. But fans can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Mukesh Ambani, Mumbai Indians Owner, Interested in Buying EPL Side Arsenal: Report

Arsenal vs AC Milan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)