In an interesting piece of news, Mukesh Ambani is reportedly looking to take over 13-time English champions Arsenal. Arsenal who are currently owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment are one of the best teams in Europe. The English club is currently valued at $2.05 billion by Forbes. Meanwhile, Ambani is the 10th richest person in the world. According to Forbes, the Indian businessman has a net worth of $90.7 billion. Arsenal 3-0 Lyon, Dubai Super Cup 2022: Eddie Nketiah Stars To Provide Relief Amongst Gabriel Jesus Absence.

Now according to the Atheltic, Mukesh Ambani's son, Alash is a huge fan of the Gunners. So if Ambani enters English football, the Indian businessman will look to take over the London giants.

Mukesh Ambani already has been linked multiple times with many English Premier League clubs. Most recently the Indian businessman was linked with Liverpool when FSG stated that, they might sell shares of the club. However, as it stands, there is no evidence of the deal happening and FSG is still the owner of Liverpool.

Ambani already has experience of running sports entities. He is the owner Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians are interestingly the most successful franchise of the tournament. They have lifted IPL 5 times and also have CLT20 twice. Recently Ambani became the owner of the SA20 franchise MI Cape Town.

Till now Ambani has not bought any football teams. However, the Indian businessman is the owner of India's top tire football league, the Indian Super League (ISL). ISL has been running smoothly since 2014 and it is currently one of the best developing leagues in Asia. Edu Gaspar Gets Promoted, Becomes Premier League Club Arsenal’s First-Ever Sporting Director.

Now if Ambani enters European football and manages to takeover Arsenal, this will be huge news for Indian football fans. However only time will actually tell if Mukesh Ambani will buy London giants Arsenal or not.

