Arsenal will continue their pre-season tour with a square-off against Barcelona in a pre-season match on Thursday, July 27. The match will kick-start at 8:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, USA. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Barcelona game would not be telecasted in India. There is no official broadcaster for the game in the country and the football fanatics would not be able to view the game on their TV sets in India. Though the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Manchester United is not available in India, the fans can tune in to Arsenal official app and Arsenal.com website to live stream the football match online. Thus, one could enjoy the pre-season clash on their electronic devices.

Arsenal vs Barcelona Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Let's end our USA tour on a high 👊 pic.twitter.com/kg1z8CnAiY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 25, 2023

