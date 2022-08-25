Barcelona will host Manchester City in a mid-season friendly tonight, August 25 at Camp Nou. The match has a tentative start time of 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian fans cat watch the game live on Barca+ and Man City+ social media platforms.

Check Barca vs Man City match live streaming details:

