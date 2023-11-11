Bayern Munich will battle it out against FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga 2023-24 clash on Saturday, November 11 at Allianz Arena in Munich. The match is slated to get underway at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich enters the game high on confidence, having defeated Borussia Dortmund and Galatasaray in their two previous matches. They should use the momentum to their advantage and get the win against FC Heidenheim on Saturday. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2023-24 and therefore, the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim match will be available on Sony Sports TV channels. Also, the live streaming of the forthcoming game will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Luis Diaz Named in Colombia Squad for CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Against Brazil and Paraguay.

