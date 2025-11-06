Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen will lock horns in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, November 6. The Estadio da Luz in Lisbon will host the Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 match and it will get underway at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 and viewers can likely watch the Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen on its channels. There is an online viewing option as well and fans can watch the Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. UCL 2025–26 Results: Arsenal, Bayern Munich Stay Perfect, Liverpool Beat Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)