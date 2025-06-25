SL Benfica are set to battle against German giants Bayern Munich in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Benfica vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game is scheduled to be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Benfica vs Bayern Munich clash will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, June 25. Fans in India, will not be able to watch Benfica vs Bayern Munich live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will be able to watch the Benfica vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match live streaming on the DAZN app and website. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Results: Bayern Munich Thrash Auckland City FC 10–0; UCL Champions PSG Cruise Past Atletico Madrid 4–0.

Benfica vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

