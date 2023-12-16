Bengaluru FC will go head-to-head against Jamshedpur FC at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, December 16. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans wanting to watch the match in Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali commentary can join the Sports 18 Khel, Surya Movies, and DD Bangla TV channels respectively. Fans who want to livestream the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. ISL 2023–24: Mumbai City FC Set To Clash With East Bengal FC in High-Stake Encounter.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live

That's it from the Pre-Match Press Conference. You bring the voice, we'll bring the fight. 🔗- https://t.co/AQ44YqeTvW See you at the Fortress tomorrow! #BFCJFC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 15, 2023

