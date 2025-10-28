Mumbai, October 29: Chennaiyin FC went down 4-0 to East Bengal in their second AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Group A fixture at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. Head coach Clifford Miranda made one change to the starting lineup, with Raj Basfore coming in for Laldinliana Renthlei at right wingback, as per a release from AIFF. The Marina Machans began brightly, with Basfore and skipper Mandar Rao Dessai pushing high from the flanks, while Jitendra Singh dropped deep to dictate play. Up front, Farukh Choudhary and Irfan Yadwad looked lively, causing early problems for the East Bengal defence. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Muhammad Suhail Scores As Punjab FC Cruise Past Gokulam Kerala To Start Campaign With 3–0 Win.

Chennaiyin FC created the first opening within two minutes, as Farukh drove into the East Bengal box and forced a sharp save from Prabsukhan Gill. However, their early momentum took a setback when Jiteshwor Singh was forced off through injury in the 18th minute, making way for Kingslee Fernandes.

Even as East Bengal began to grow into the game, Chennaiyin's all-Indian side defended with determination, holding their shape and denying space in key areas. Their resistance, however, was undone past the half-hour mark when East Bengal struck twice in quick succession from close range before adding a third just before the break.

The Marina Machans regrouped well after halftime, tightening their structure and playing with renewed intent. Laldinliana and Maheson Singh were introduced to inject energy, followed by Gurkirat Singh and Klusner Pereira after Irfan was stretchered off. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Vikram Partap Singh Scores Brace As Mumbai City FC Clinch 4–1 Win Over Sporting Club Delhi.

Despite the setback, Chennaiyin continued to battle, highlighted by Klusner's superb goal-line clearance late on that denied the opponents a certain goal. East Bengal later added a fourth from the penalty spot after a soft decision. Chennaiyin FC will conclude their AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 campaign with their final Group A clash against Dempo SC on Friday, October 31, at the same venue.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)