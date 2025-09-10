The Bolivia National Football Team vs Brazil National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is on Wednesday, September 10. The Bolivia vs Brazil match is set to be played at the Municipal Villa Ingenio, El Alto, La Paz., Bolivia Ecuador and it starts at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier live telecast on any TV channel in India. Fans in India can hence watch the Ecuador vs Argentina live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Fact Check: Did Manchester United Ask 'X' User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer? Here's Truth.

Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming Details

CHEGOU A HORA DO ÚLTIMO CONFRONTO PELAS ELIMINATÓRIAS! 🇧🇷🔥 Vamos pra cima, Brasil! pic.twitter.com/F6LVhzVFJs — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) September 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)