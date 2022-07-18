Borussia Dortmund would take on Valencia in a club friendly match on July 18, 2022 (Monday) at the CASHPOINT Arena in Austria. The match will be played at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). As there is no official broadcaster of the game, there will be no live telecast available on TV in India. However, the BVB TV and the official Facebook page and Youtube channel of Borussia Dortmund would provide the online live streaming of the match.

