Borussia Dortmund are slated to compete in a pre-season club friendly against Villarreal on July 22, Friday. The match would be played at the Cashpoint Arena in Austria and is slated to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

nfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match on TV in India. Fans can watch the online live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal on BVB-TV and also on Dortmund's Facebook and YouTube channel.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)