Borussia Dortmund will face Chelsea in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The first leg will take place in Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund from 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the SonyLiv app and website. Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea on Sony Sports Network

.@ChelseaFC will look to make their mark in the #UCL when they face @BlackYellow at the Signal Iduna Park 🏟️⚽ Watch #DORCHE tonight, From 12:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#GodsOfFootball pic.twitter.com/5ygZkzHqkp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 15, 2023

