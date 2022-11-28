Cameroon is all set to cross swords with Serbia in the second round of FIFA World Cup Group G fixtures on Monday, November 28. The game is set to be held at the Al Janoub Stadium at Al Wakrah and is scheduled to start on 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Free live streaming of the Cameroon vs Serbia Group G game will be available for the fans in JioCinema. They can tune in to JioCinema app and website for commentary in English, Hindi, Bangla, Tamil and Malayalam. For live telecast, fans have to tune into Sports 18 1/ 1HD for English commentary and Sports 18 Khel and MTV for Hindi Commentary. Lionel Messi Gets Threatened by Mexican World Champion Boxer Canelo Alvarez For Allegedly Disrespecting Mexico Jersey

Cameroon vs Serbia Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

