Giants Chelsea will host Everton in their 34th English Premier League 2024-25 match on Saturday, April 26. The Chelsea vs Everton EPL 2024-25 match will be hosted at the Stamford Bridge in London. The high-voltage clash will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. The Chelsea vs Everton EPL live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Chelsea 2–2 Ipswich Town Premier League 2024–25: Jadon Sancho Rescues Point for Blues in Draw vs Tractor Boys.

