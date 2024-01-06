Chelsea will go up against Preston North End in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, January 6. The Chelsea vs Preston North End match will be played at Stamford Bridge and this contest is set to be underway at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FA Cup 2023-24 in India and the Chelsea vs Preston live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans who wish to watch Chelsea vs Preston North End live streaming online can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Arsenal to Wear All White Kit in FA Cup Third-Round Clash With Liverpool Due to Campaign Against Knife Crime and Youth Violence (Watch Video).

Chelsea vs Preston North End Live

