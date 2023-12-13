Chennaiyin FC will play against Bengaluru FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, December 13. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans wanting to watch the match in Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali commentary can join the Sports 18 Khel, Surya Movies, and DD Bangla TV channels respectively. Fans who want to livestream the match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. FC Goa 0–0 Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023–24: Gaurs and Islanders Share Spoils Following Goalless Draw.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Live

