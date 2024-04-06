Manchester City will face Crystal Palace in the next match of the English Premier League 2024 after beating Aston Villa 4-1 in the previous game. Manchester City has been in excellent form in the EPL 2024 so far and will be favourites to win the match. The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League 2023-24 match will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England on April 6 from 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Football fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network or stream the Disney Plus Hotstar app. Liverpool 3–1 Sheffield United, Premier League 2023–24: Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo Score As the Reds Regain Top Spot in EPL Points Table.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live

