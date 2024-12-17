Hoping to return to winning ways, East Bengal FC and Punjab FC will lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on December 17. The East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC ISL match on the Sports 18 3 channels. East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC ISL live streaming viewing option is also available on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: Korou Singh Signs Contract Extension With Kerala Blasters FC Until 2029.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

