New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced that young attacker Korou Singh Thingujam has signed a contract extension with the club until 2029, an ISL press release stated.

The 18-year-old joined Kerala Blasters FC in August 2023 after a standout performance at the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup. Initially registered for the reserve team in the Kerala Premier League, he quickly made an impact, scoring his debut goal on November 26, 2023, against Kerala Police. He followed it up with another goal in an 8-0 win over MK Sporting Club on December 13.

His performances earned him a call-up to the senior team for the 2024 Super Cup, where he debuted on January 20, 2024, becoming the youngest-ever player for the club. Singh made his ISL debut on April 6, 2024, and provided his first assist on November 7, against Hyderabad.

Singh's rise continues in the 2024-25 ISL season, with five appearances and two assists, showcasing his growing impact in the attacking third and highlighting his importance at Kerala Blasters FC.

Reflecting on his contract extension, Singh said as quoted from a statement by the club, "The club has greatly supported my growth as a footballer, and I am very grateful. It is a privilege for me to have signed a contract extension. I am truly happy to play for this club and its incredible fans."

"I sincerely thank the coach, his staff, and the club management for believing in me. I will continue to give my best for the club and the fans in the future. Together, we can achieve great things!" he added,

Kerala Blasters FC's Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys, expressed his confidence in Singh's future, stating, "Korou made great progress in the last 18 months after joining us and I'm confident about his bright future. He has a great set of skills and mental qualities to be among the best players in India. Focus on target and a humble approach is what he must keep up while moving forward. We as a club will do everything to help him develop further." (ANI)

