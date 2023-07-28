England will take on Denmark in the Group D game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Friday, July 28 at the Allianz Stadium in Australia. The match is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the global event in India and football fanatics in the country can watch the England vs Denamrk clash on the DD Sports channel. Moroever, Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match online on the FanCode app or website. No Lionel Messi! Argentina Striker Yamila Rodriguez Spotted With Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona Tattoos at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

England vs Denmark Live

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚡ ⚽ England vs Denmark ⏰ 2 PM ⚽ China vs Haiti ⏰ 4:30 PM Live The Game on DD Sports 📺#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/8PFkPKl9SK — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 28, 2023

