Esperance Sportive de Tunis are set to clash with English side Chelsea FC in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game is scheduled to be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The ES Tunis vs Chelsea clash will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, June 25. Fans in India, will not be able to watch Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will be able to watch the ES Tunis vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Chelsea Striker Nicolas Jackson Apologizes for Red Card in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Loss to Flamengo.

ES Tunis vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Details

Good Morning everybody / صباح الخير جميعا / Bonjour à tous 🔥 MATCHDAY 🔥 ⚽ 🇹🇳@ESTuniscom 🆚 @ChelseaFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🕙 02:00 (UTC+1) 🏆 #FIFACWC Group D 🏟 Lincoln Financial Field 📲 #ESTCFC 📺 #DAZN pic.twitter.com/LI6p8jSmE7 — Espérance de Tunis ❤️💛 الترجي التونسي (@ESTuniscom) June 24, 2025

