FC Goa will square off against Shillong Lajong in the Group D encounter of Durand Cup 2023 on Tuesday, August 8 in Guwahati. The match is slated to get underway at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The upcoming clash will be the tournament opener for Goa and they would look to kick-start their season with a win. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament and thus, Sports Ten 2 will provide the live telecast of this encounter. Fans who are keen on watching live streaming of this match can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-0 Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023: Mariners Deliver Five-Star Performance to Begin Campaign on Winning Note.

FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong Live

Matchday in Guwahati! Our Durand Cup journey begins 💪🏻🤍 pic.twitter.com/kha70jQYCh — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 8, 2023

