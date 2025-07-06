Lionesses will commence their title defence of the UEFA Women's Euro against France. The France women's national football team will clash against the England women's national football team in their first Group D match of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. The France vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia. The France vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, July 6. Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcaster, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 matches will have no live telecast viewing options in India. However, fans can still watch the game as live streaming viewing options of the France vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match will be available on the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing a match/ tournament pass. UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

France vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

