An out of form Tottenham Hotspur has a tough challenge waiting for them in the latest round of fixtures in the Premier League as they have to play Fulham in an away game. The Premier League 2022-23 match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur will take place at Craven Cottage, Fulham. The match will start at 1.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, January 24. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the live PL 2022-23 match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can access the game's live streaming ny tuning into Disney+Hotstar but at a subscription fee.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming and Telecast Details

20 games in, only 1 win separates @SpursOfficial and @FulhamFC. A spicy encounter awaits. Who will come out on top? Tune-in Jan 24, 1:30 AM, on📺 Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/nsjIMh25Zs — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)