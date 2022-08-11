Germany will lock horns with Colombia in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022 in Costa Rica today, August 10. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 1/ 1 HD channels would provide the live telecast of the match. Fans can catch the live streaming of the game on Voot app.

Check the Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)