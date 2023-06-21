Germany suffered a setback as they lost to Colombia 2-0 in an exhibition match. This is their latest setback just a year before they host the European Championship (UEFA Euro 2024). A header from Luis Dias in the 54th minute and a penalty goal in the 82nd minute saw the visitors record their first win over the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners. Sadio Mane’s Brace Helps Senegal Stun Brazil 4–2 in International Friendly.

Colombia Beat Germany 2-0

📸 ¡𝗧𝗿𝗶𝘂𝗻𝗳𝗮𝘇𝗼! Imágenes de la victoria de la Selección Colombia ante Alemania. 🇨🇴 2-0 🇩🇪#TodosSomosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/GHOeAw9lDE — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)