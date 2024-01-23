Hong Kong and Palestine have endured a disappointing Asian Cup campaign and will be looking to grab a win in the competition before going out. Palestine lost their first game against title favourites Iran and clinched a hard-fought draw against the UAE in their second match. The exciting match between Hong Kong and Palestine will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Hong Kong vs Palestine match will be available on Sports 18 channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Hong Kong vs Palestine Match on Jio Cinema App. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea Benefits From Late Own Goal To Salvage 2–2 Draw With Jordan.

Hong Kong vs Palestine on Sports 18 Channel

Mark your 🗓️ The #AFCAsianCup is set to light up the field! 🏆 action kicks off on January 12th, 2024. Catch every thrilling moment only on #Sports18. 👈🏻#AFC #AFCAsianCuponSports18 pic.twitter.com/BCeBcFIYBD — Sports18 (@Sports18) December 13, 2023

