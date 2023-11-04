Hyderabad FC will face Bengaluru FC in an attempt to secure their first wins in the Indian Super League. The ISL 2023–24 match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will take place on Saturday, November 4, at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, Telangana. The HFC vs BFC game begins at 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network broadcasts the Indian Super League in India. Fans can watch the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match live on VH1, Surya Movies and DD Bangla. The match will also be shown on Sports18 HD/SD with English commentary. Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will be streamed live on the OTT platform, JioCinema via the app and website. International viewers can watch the game live on One Football's website. There is also additional channel information available, as well as regional language commentary. Hyderabad FC To Host Bengaluru FC Following Draw Against Mumbai City FC at ISL 2023–24 Season.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming Online

IN THIS TOGETHER! 💪 Three big points at stake on the road as the Blues take on Hyderabad FC this evening! 🔵 🏟️: Gachibowli Stadium 📺: JioCinema, Sports18 ⏰: 5.30 PM IST#HFCBFC #WeAreBFC #Santhoshakke | @IndSuperLeague @WestBlockBlues pic.twitter.com/ll7Sxo8vOh — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)