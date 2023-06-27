In the final clash of the group stage, Indian football team will take on the challenge of Kuwait on Tuesday, June 27,2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. The kick-off is at 7.30PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Doordarshan Network is the telecast provider of the tournament in India. Fans can tune into DD Bharti Channel to catch live telecast of the India vs Kuwait match. FanCode will provide the live streaming online of India vs Kuwait match on its website and mobile app. India and Nepal Footballers Get Engaged In Ugly Fight During SAFF Championship 2023 Group Stage Encounter (Watch Video).

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

WE GO AGAIN 💙💪🏽 The #BlueTigers 🇮🇳 take on Kuwait 🇰🇼 in Group-A’s deciding fixture 🔥🤩 Watch the match live on @FanCode and DD Bharati 📱📺 #SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #INDKUW ⚔️ #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8bRmRbj5am — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 27, 2023

