Barcelona would play their second pre-season match when they face Inter Miami in a club friendly on Wednesday, July 20. The match would be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida and is scheduled to start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live TV coverage of Inter Miami vs Barcelona match in India. However, fans in India can watch Inter Miami vs Barcelona game on Barca TV+ which would provide the live streaming of this game. They can also follow the social media accounts of both teams to stay updated about the match.

