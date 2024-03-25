Italy will be up against Ecuador in the International Friendly match on March 25, 2024. The match is set to be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey from 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, football fans in India won't be able to watch or stream the match due to the absence of broadcasting and streaming partners. However, with the use of the VPN, football fans in India can witness the match. Russia’s Football Friendly Match Against Paraguay Put Off Indefinitely Due to Moscow Terrorist Attack

Italy vs Ecuador Live

What a welcome by the Italian community in New York! 🇮🇹 💙 🇺🇸 Look at that cake! 🎂 🤩#Azzurri #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/9lSb5IoQ6w — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)