Guatemala's kitman was left heartbroken but continued to perform his duties after his team suffered a defeat to Panama, which cost them a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026. On November 14, Panama defeated Guatemala 3-2 in a FIFA World Cup 2026 CONCACAF Qualifiers match with Cecilo Waterman hitting a brace and Jose Fajardo finding the back of the net. The victory ended Guatemala's hopes of making it to the marquee tournament slated to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year. In a viral video, the Guatemala National Football Team kitman was seen collecting the balls from the ground and putting them in a bag and was seen wiping his tears while working. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Red Card As Portugal Suffer 0–2 Defeat to Republic of Ireland in FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Goal Video Highlights) .

Guatemala Kitman in Tears While Continuing to Work After Team's Elimination from FIFA World Cup 2026 Race

Can you imagine what this equipment manager went through? After Guatemala's elimination against Panama, the equipment manager broke down in tears while continuing to work. That's true love for the jersey. 🇬🇹💔 And there are still players who just go out to "do their job," without putting any love or passion into football... Soccer.. pic.twitter.com/NKtUBpgitL — Rodrigo Velis (@Rodri_velis) November 14, 2025

