Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular sports personalities of the current generation and has an insane reach on his social media handles. On August 10, 2023, The star striker made history and become the first person to reach 600 million followers on Instagram. ‘Final-Here We Go!!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans for Support As Al-Nassr Enter Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Summit Clash With 1–0 Win Over Al-Shorta

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Reach 600 Million Followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo the first person to reach 600 million followers on Instagram!!! pic.twitter.com/6roADHq1l6 — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) August 10, 2023

