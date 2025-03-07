With hopes of entering the top six of the Indian Super League 2024-25 points table, Mumbai City FC will be locking horns with hosts Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City ISL 2024-25 match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 7. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can watch the Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 TV channels. Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the newly launched JioHotstar app and website. ISL 2024-25: Shami Singamayum Becomes League's Youngest-Ever Scorer As Punjab FC Register 3-1 win Over Hyderabad FC.

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City ISL 2024-25 Live:

𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐈𝐍 𝐊𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐀 🌴😍#TheIslanders are set for a showdown against Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi, aiming to lock in their #ISLPlayoffs spot 💪#KBFCMCFC #ISL #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/tYIOvw6nQ1 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) March 7, 2025

