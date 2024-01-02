Liverpool will lock horns against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Tuesday, January 2. The match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the Liverpool vs Newcastle United live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans can also watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Tottenham Hotspur 3–1 Bournemouth, Premier League 2023–24: Pape Matar Sarr, Son Heung-Min, and Richarlison Shine As Spurs Secure Victory Over Cherries (Goal Video Highlights)

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)