Liverpool face Strasbourg in the final pre-season fixture before starting their new campaign. The clash will be played at Anfield on August 01, 2022 (Monday) at 12:00 am IST. The live telecast will not be available however, fans can catch the live streaming on LFCTV app.

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 Our line-up to face RC Strasbourg tonight! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)