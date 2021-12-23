Lorient vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Stade du Moustoir Stadium. Fans in India can watch the Lorient vs PSG Ligue 1 match live telecast on their television sets on VH1. The Lorient vs PSG EFL Cup 2021-22 match will also be live online on Voot Select and JioTV mobile app. The Lorient vs PSG match takes place at 01:30 am IST (Wednesday mid-night) Lionel Messi Set To Lead PSG Attack Against Lorient in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s Absence; Will He Finally Be Able To Recreate His Magic in Ligue 1 2021–22?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)