Manchester City would take on Spanish sister club Girona in a mid-season friendly on Saturday, December 17. The match would be played at the Manchester City Academy Ground and is slated to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner in India. But fans can watch live streaming of this contest on the City+ app and on Recast. Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Third-Place Play-Off Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of CRO vs MAR on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Manchester City vs Girona Club Friendly 2022, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

You can watch our encounter with Girona on CITY+ and @RecastTV! 🤩 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 17, 2022

