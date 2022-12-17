Croatia and Morocco clash at the Khalifa International Stadium for a third-place play-off game where both teams will have a chance for a podium finish. Morocco, the first African team to play a semi-final of a FIFA World Cup saw their dream ending against France in their last match. Despite their best efforts, they were not a match against the defending champions. But they should be proud of their achievements in Qatar as they far exceeded expectations. Opponents Croatia went down versus Argentina in what was a truly one-sided contest. The Zlatko Dalic led team would be satisfied though as they are competing in this bronze medal match when none gave them a chance. Croatia versus Morocco will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:30 pm IST. FIFA World Cup 2022: We Want to Take a Medal Home, Says Morocco Coach Walid Regragui Ahead of Third-Place Playoff

Dejan Lovren, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic likely are playing their last World Cup game and they will be hoping to end on a high. Marcelo Brozovic is a major doubt for the game owing to fitness issues and may miss out. Kristijan Jakic will come in to the starting eleven with Mateo Kovacic playing in the central role. Croatia have struggled to score goals in the campaign and this is where the likes of Bruno Petkovic and Nikola Vlasic will need to raise the bar.

Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi have been the standout performers for Morocco and all eyes will be on the trio once again as they take field against Croatia. Nayef Aguerd and Roman Saiss will miss the contest owing to injuries and their unsuccessful attempt at featuring against France did not work. Youssef En-Nesyri in the attacking third can be a highly clinical and Croatia will need to mark him closely.

When is Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium. The CRO vs MAR match will be played on December 17, 2022 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Croatia vs Morocco (CRO vs MAR), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel. Will Luka Modric Play Tonight in Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Check Out Possibility of Luka Modric Featuring in CRO vs MAR Line-Up

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Morocco (CRO vs MAR), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. It should be a close contest with Croatia edging out the Moroccans courtesy a solitary goal at the end.

