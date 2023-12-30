Manchester City will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 30. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). . In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Sheffield United match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Sheffield United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Wolves Send Portuguese Striker Fabio Silva on Loan to Scottish Club Rangers.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Kicking off Matchweek 20... 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DKsc34u6zs — Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2023

