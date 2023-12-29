Wolverhampton (England), Dec 29 (AP) Wolverhampton sent Fabio Silva on loan to Scottish club Rangers to give the Portuguese striker some game time ahead of a possible permanent move away from Molineux in the offseason.

It will be the 21-year-old Silva's third loan spell away from Wolves since joining the club in September 2020. He has previously been at Anderlecht in Belgium and PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Silva has started three Premier League games this season, and none since September.

“This is a simple one — Fabio needs to play," Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said.

"He's not getting enough opportunities here, so it's a chance to go out and score goals and we'll look at the future in the summer. Rangers don't have a buying option, but hopefully he plays and scores goals and we'll see where we're at in the summer.

“He's a young center forward and because of his move, we sometimes think he's older than he is. A lot of center forwards take time to understand their game, find confidence and their role within a team. That comes with experience, and you have to play games." (AP)

