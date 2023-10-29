Manchester United will host arch-rival Manchester City in the Premier League 2023-24 match on Sunday, October 29. The Red Devils have struggled this season, barely earning out victories while being crushed by every opponent. Erik ten Hag has a lot on his mind ahead of the derby, but the club has three wins in a row, which should help him relax. The Manchester United vs Manchester City game will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Iconic Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Manchester City match on the Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channel. As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Parents of Liverpool Striker Luis Diaz Kidnapped in Colombia, Mother Cilenis Marulanda Later Rescued.

