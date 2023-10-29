Bogota (Colombia), Oct 29: The parents of Colombian and Liverpool striker Luis Diaz were kidnapped and while his mother was later rescued his father remained missing, authorities said. Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued by police in the city of Barrancas in the northern department of La Guajira, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday. The country's police director, Gen William Salamanca, said in a video he is using every agent to find Diaz's father. The parents of the 26-year-old Diaz were reportedly kidnapped as they drove to their home. Liverpool Star Winger Luis Diaz's Mother Cilenis Marulanda Rescued by Police; Father Luis Manuel Diaz Still Missing

Gunmen on motorbikes stopped them and drove them away in the vehicle, authorities said. Colombia's soccer federation said in a statement the kidnapping was regrettable and urged authorities to rescue the father.

Diaz has not commented on the incident.

