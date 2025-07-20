Mirassol will meet Santos in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 on Sunday, July 20. The Mirassol vs Santos match will be held at the Estadio José Maria de Campos Maia, Mirassol, and it will begin at 3:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Mirassol vs Santos match live telecast in India. Like the Santos vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A 2025 live telecast, the live streaming online viewing option is also not available for fans in India. Fans in the UK can watch the Mirassol vs Santos live streaming online on the OneFootball app and website. Fans in the USA, though, can watch it on the Fanatiz app. Neymar Goal Video: Watch Brazil Star Score Magnificent Winner From Close Range in Santos vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

Mirassol vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match

É DIA DE SANTOS FUTEBOL CLUBE! ⚪️⚫️ 🏆 #Brasileirão • 15ª rodada 🏟️ José Maria de Campos Maia ⏰ 18h30 📺 Record TV, Premiere e Cazé TV pic.twitter.com/Ct6v1mtkzH — Santos FC (@SantosFC) July 19, 2025

