Mohammedan SC Will take on Indian Navy in the Group B fixture of the Durand Cup 2023 on Friday, 11 August 2023 at the The match Will Kick off at 3 p.m IST(Indian Standard time) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The Match will kick off at 3 p.m IST(Indian Standard Time). Mohammedan SC are clear favourites in this tie. Sony Ten 2 will provide the live telecast of the match on the TV sets. Fans who are keen on watching online live streaming of the match on SonyLiv App and website. Harry Kane Transfer News: England’s Star Striker Set To Join Bayern Munich From Tottenham for €100m Fee.

Durand Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)