England's star striker Harry Kane is all set to leave Tottenham and join German Giants Bayern Munich. Kane is reportedly known to have signed a four-year deal with Bayern FC and Tottenham will receive a whopping sum of 100 million euros as a fee plus 20 million euros as add-ons for the 30-year-old. Harry Kane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Reach Agreement With Tottenham Hotspur To Sign England Striker

Harry Kane to FC Bayern, here we go! Deal completed between all parties as Kane has given final green light 🚨🔴 Tottenham to receive €100m fixed fee plus add-ons up to €20m package. Kane will sign a four year deal, he’ll fly to Germany today. Medical booked. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/iervbXzkwt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

