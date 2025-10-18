Despite controversies hitting them due to the withdrawal from the AFC Champions League Two match against Ahal and a suspension following it, Mohun Bagan Super Giant continue their winning run in India. They defeat arch-rivals East Bengal in a Kolkata Derby final of the IFA Shield 2025 to life the prestigious title. Hamid Ahadad provided East Bengal the lead in the first half, which was equalised by Apuia just ahead of the half-time break. Both teams failed to score again in the remainder of the regulation time and the extra time. In the penalty shootout, it was Mohun Bagan Super Giant who edged ahead by a margin of 5-4. This is Mohun Bagan's 21st IFA Shield title. AIFF-FIFA Capacity Building for Coaches 2025–26 Programme Concludes in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat East Bengal to Win IFA Shield 2025

